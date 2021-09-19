Director Gavin O’Connor says DC wanted to turn his Suicide Squad into a comedy

So, The Suicide Squad failed at the box office. Of course, there are plenty of reasons why the comic book film wasn’t able to come close to the $746 million worldwide gross that the 2016 David Ayer film generated. While there’s no doubt that SS would’ve done better if it wasn’t for the pandemic and the day-to-date release on HBO Max, the number is still a disappointing one for the franchise. The talks have been extremely quiet in regards to what the future holds for The Suicide Squad. It appears that DC is taking a wait-and-see approach with the franchise. The only thing confirmed is that Margot Robbie has decided to take a break from playing Harley Quinn. For how long is anyone’s guess; however, this does open the opportunity for DC to cast a new Quinn and possibly reset the entire SS universe. Is that a good idea? At this point, there’s no straightforward answer to that question. However, it’s clear that The Suicide Squad’s future is unknown and there are several possibilities on the direction of the next film. Let’s explore what DC might do to the anti-superhero film going forward.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO