Don’t overpay for gas in Sequim: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEQUIM, WA) Are you paying too much for gas in Sequim?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Sequim area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $4.09, with an average price of $3.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 194 W Washington St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 194 W Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89

Shell 20 Carlsborg Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.04 $ 4.07 $ -- $ --

Chevron 822 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Mobil 33 Taylor Cutoff Rd, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- $ 3.89

The Co-op Farm and Garden 216 E Washington St, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 271020 Us-101, Sequim

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.02 $ 4.15 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 955 W Washington St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.