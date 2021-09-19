Chael Sonnen Drops Tito Ortiz Girlfriend Bombshell

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva reacted following his first-round KO win over fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in boxing. Silva needed less than two minutes to take care of Ortiz during their boxing match on Saturday night for Triller Fight Club. After defeating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. by a split decision earlier this year, Silva looked fantastic yet again in boxing as he toyed with Ortiz and then put him out with punches in the first round. Following the win, Silva took to his social media to react to the victory and throw some shade on Ortiz for his recent comments about Wing Chun/Bruce Lee. Check out what “The Spider” wrote on his Instagram below.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO