Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Dickson
(DICKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Dickson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dickson area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fast Fuel, at 1864 Tn-48.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dickson area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.31
$3.76
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.86
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25
|card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at Henslee Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
