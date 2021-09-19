Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Dickson

(DICKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Dickson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dickson area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.76 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Fast Fuel, at 1864 Tn-48.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Dickson area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Fast Fuel 1864 Tn-48, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2318 Tn-96, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 703 Hwy 48 South, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2323 Tn-46 S , Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.31 $ 3.76 $ --

CITGO 2332 Tn-46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 2417 Hwy 46 S, Dickson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kroger at Henslee Dr. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.