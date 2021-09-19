Paying too much for gas Marion? Analysis shows most expensive station

(MARION, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.41, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at ZX, at 709 Grand Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

ZX 709 Grand Ave, Johnston City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1100 W Broadway Blvd, Johnston City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

ROC One Stop 309 E Deyoung St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

Kroger 1704 W Deyoung St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ --

FS 1501 E Deyoung St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Circle K 1300 N Carbon St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 4.04 $ 3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel at 16251 Pittsburg Rd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.