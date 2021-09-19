CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IL

Paying too much for gas Marion? Analysis shows most expensive station

Marion News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vLUIQ_0c0sKFb700

(MARION, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Marion?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.05 per gallon to $3.41, with an average price of $3.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marion area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at ZX, at 709 Grand Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Marion area that as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday:

ZX

709 Grand Ave, Johnston City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$--

CITGO

1100 W Broadway Blvd, Johnston City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$3.35

ROC One Stop

309 E Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.23

Kroger

1704 W Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.38
$3.68
$--

FS

1501 E Deyoung St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$--
$--
$3.45
card
card$3.35
$--
$--
$3.29

Circle K

1300 N Carbon St, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$4.04
$3.44

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Big Daddy Liquor and Fuel at 16251 Pittsburg Rd. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.05 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

