Are you overpaying for gas in Gallup? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(GALLUP, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Gallup area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gallup area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gallup area appeared to be at 76, at 671 Us-491.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gallup area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.40
$3.65
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.34
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.14
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.30
$3.50
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 112 Arnold St . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
