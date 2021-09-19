Are you overpaying for gas in Gallup? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GALLUP, NM) If you’re paying more than $3.02 for gas in the Gallup area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Gallup area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.95 to $3.15 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gallup area appeared to be at 76, at 671 Us-491.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Gallup area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

76 671 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.29

Shell 550 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 701 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Speedway 950 Us-491, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 1100 East Us-66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.30 $ 3.50 $ 3.10

Duke City Fueling 1512 E Hwy 66, Gallup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 112 Arnold St . As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.