Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wilmington

(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wilmington area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2238 S 17Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2238 S 17Th St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Speedway 2395 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.32 $ 3.61 $ 3.19

Shell 906 N 23Rd St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.41 $ 3.77 $ 3.25

Circle K 2375 S 17Th St, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.46 $ 3.82 $ 3.20

Shell 2902 Carolina Beach Rd, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.40 $ 3.76 $ 3.15

Exxon 898 S Kerr Ave, Wilmington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.34 $ 3.83 $ 3.17

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.