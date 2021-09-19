Analysis shows most expensive gas in Wilmington
(WILMINGTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $3.00 for gas in the Wilmington area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Wilmington area was $3.00 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2238 S 17Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.29
$3.59
$3.12
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.32
$3.61
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.41
$3.77
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.46
$3.82
$3.20
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.40
$3.76
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.34
$3.83
$3.17
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 412 S College Road. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0