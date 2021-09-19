Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jacksonville

(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Qik-n-EZ, at 103 Comfort Dr.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:

Qik-n-EZ 103 Comfort Dr, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Love's Travel Stop 201 Loves Dr, South Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.64 card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.69

Circle K 602 N Main St, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.13

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 525 E Morton Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.