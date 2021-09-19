Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jacksonville
(JACKSONVILLE, IL) Are you paying too much for gas in Jacksonville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Jacksonville area ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Qik-n-EZ, at 103 Comfort Dr.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.29
$3.69
$3.99
$3.64
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.99
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.28
$3.68
$3.13
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 525 E Morton Ave. As of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
