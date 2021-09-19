High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Coos Bay as of Sunday

(COOS BAY, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.94 for gas in the Coos Bay area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.89 per gallon to $3.99, with an average price of $3.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Coos Bay area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Coos Bay area appeared to be at Chevron, at 600 N Bayshore Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Coos Bay area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 600 N Bayshore Dr, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1059 Evans Blvd, Coos Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.01 $ 4.13 $ 3.82 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.11 $ 4.23 $ 3.92

Chevron 1300 Virginia Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1780 Sherman Ave, North Bend

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 600 N Bayshore Dr. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.