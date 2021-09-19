Where’s the most expensive gas in Brenham?

(BRENHAM, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.85 for gas in the Brenham area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brenham area was $2.85 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 306 Us-290 W.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 306 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2145 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Shell 2150 Us-290 W, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

Exxon 4175 Sh-36 N, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1309 Prairie Lea St, Brenham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fuel Depot at 903 S Market St . As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.