High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Picayune as of Sunday
(PICAYUNE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Picayune area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Picayune area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Picayune area appeared to be at Shell, at 2011 Us-11.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Picayune area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1009 Memorial Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
