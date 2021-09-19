High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Picayune as of Sunday

(PICAYUNE, MS) If you’re paying more than $2.83 for gas in the Picayune area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Picayune area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.79 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Picayune area appeared to be at Shell, at 2011 Us-11.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Picayune area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2011 Us-11, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Texaco 6349 Us-11 N, Picayune

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 1009 Memorial Blvd. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.