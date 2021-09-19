Paying too much for gas Evansville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(EVANSVILLE, IN) Gas prices vary across the Evansville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.67 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Evansville area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.72 to $3.39 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 101 Cross Pointe Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 101 Cross Pointe Blvd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Murphy USA 5210 Pearl Dr, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.17

Moto Mart 6328 E Lloyd Expy, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.10

Sunoco 3017 Kratzville Rd, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Zellers 4951 W Lloyd Expy, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 6720 Washington Ave, Evansville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 3113 Us-41 N. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.72 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.