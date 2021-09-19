Where’s the most expensive gas in Salinas?

(SALINAS, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.28 for gas in the Salinas area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.95 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.87 per gallon to $4.82, with an average price of $4.28 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Salinas area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Salinas area appeared to be at Exxon, at 273 River Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salinas area that as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 273 River Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.89 card card $ 4.82 $ -- $ 5.12 $ 4.94

Shell 1300 S Main St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.95 $ -- $ 4.81

Shell 705 N Sanborn Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ -- $ --

Shell 458 E Market St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 5.19 $ 4.85

Chevron 1250 N Davis Rd, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.83 $ -- $ --

Shell 1764 N Main St, Salinas

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.79

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 47 John St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.