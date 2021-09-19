Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ogden

(OGDEN, UT) Are you paying too much for gas in Ogden?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ogden area ranged from $3.59 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quick Stop, at 110 Patterson.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Stop 110 Patterson, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 4795 S 3500 W, Roy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.83 $ 4.00 $ 4.13 $ 3.56

Chevron 2110 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 2080 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 2105 Wall Ave, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ 4.21 $ 3.86

7-Eleven 3405 Washington Blvd, Ogden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.96 $ 4.16 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 3656 Wall Ave. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.59 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.