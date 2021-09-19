Paying too much for gas Greenville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GREENVILLE, SC) Gas prices vary across the Greenville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.87 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $3.01 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Greenville area appeared to be at Energy Market, at 3226 Wade Hampton Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Greenville area that as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Energy Market 3226 Wade Hampton Blvd, Taylors

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Spinx 461 S Pleasantburg Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Spinx 1519 White Horse Rd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Spinx 1417 E Washington St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.89 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Spinx 1103 Pendleton St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Spinx 901 Marue Dr, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ 3.35 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.45 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1025 Woodruff Rd. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.