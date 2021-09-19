Don’t overpay for gas in Erie: Analysis shows most expensive station

(ERIE, PA) Gas prices vary across the Erie area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Erie area was $3.43 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.32 to $3.45 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Erie area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 26 E 12Th St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Erie area that as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 26 E 12Th St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

CITGO 2525 State St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

CITGO 803 Brown Ave, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

Kwik Fill 1101 E Lake Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 1449 W 8Th St, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Shell 1502 Greengarden Rd, Erie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 7200 Peach St. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.32 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.