Are you overpaying for gas in Oceanside? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.31 for gas in the Oceanside area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oceanside area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1407 Mission Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oceanside area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1407 Mission Ave, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 4.19 $ 4.99 card card $ 5.09 $ 4.19 $ -- $ --

Shell 185 Old Grove Rd, Oceanside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ -- $ --

Shell 145 N Emerald Dr, Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.19

Chevron 850 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Mobil 899 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 224 N Emerald Dr, Vista

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.65 $ 4.85 $ 4.95 $ 4.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.