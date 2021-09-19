Are you overpaying for gas in Oceanside? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(OCEANSIDE, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.31 for gas in the Oceanside area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $5.09, with an average price of $4.31 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oceanside area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1407 Mission Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Oceanside area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$4.19
$4.99
|card
card$5.09
$4.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.79
$4.89
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.55
$4.75
$4.85
$4.19
|card
card$4.65
$4.85
$4.95
$4.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mohsen at 3213 Mission Ave. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0