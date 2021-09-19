Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Port St Lucie area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Port St Lucie area was $3.10 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 1820 Sw Fountainview Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Sunoco 1700 Sw Bayshore Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 3401 Sw Darwin Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.21

Mobil 1090 Se Port Saint Lucie Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Valero 702 Sw Bayshore Blvd, Port Saint Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ --

BP 119 Sw Cashmere Blvd, Port St Lucie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 3049 Sw Port St Lucie Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.