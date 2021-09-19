Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Huntsville
(HUNTSVILLE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Huntsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.48 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Huntsville area ranged from $2.71 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.84 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 200 Governors Dr Se.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
|card
card$2.95
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 2209 Whitesburg Dr S. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.71 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0