Don’t overpay for gas in Eugene: Analysis shows most expensive station

(EUGENE, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Eugene?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eugene area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.76 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 86742 Mcvay Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 86742 Mcvay Hwy, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 11 Coburg Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

76 2091 Franklin Blvd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2090 River Rd, Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

SeQuential Biofuels 86714 Mcvay Hwy , Eugene

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Chevron 316 42Nd St , Springfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 4095 Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.