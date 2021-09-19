Don’t overpay for gas in Eugene: Analysis shows most expensive station
(EUGENE, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Eugene?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Eugene area ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $3.95, with an average price of $3.76 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 86742 Mcvay Hwy.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.95
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.89
$4.09
$3.89
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.89
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 4095 Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
