Don’t overpay for gas in Brownsville: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) Gas prices vary across the Brownsville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Brownsville area was $2.83 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 4990 N Ih-69E.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 4990 N Ih-69E, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.95

Valero 1964 Central Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.57 $ --

Sam's Club 3570 W Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Stripes 1544 Palm Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1758 Boca Chica Blvd, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 865 N Expressway Us-77-83, Brownsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brownsville Pawn at 1157 International Blvd. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.