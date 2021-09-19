Paying too much for gas Gainesville? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GAINESVILLE, FL) Gas prices vary across the Gainesville area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Gainesville area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Gainesville area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3328 W University Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 3328 W University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 2.99

Chevron 5221 Nw 43Rd St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Chevron 1024 W University Ave, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.30 $ 3.58 $ 2.99

Shell 3831 Nw 13Th St, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3850 W Newberry Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ --

Exxon 3960 Sw Archer Rd, Gainesville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.21

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 6323 Nw 13Th St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.