High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Chattanooga as of Sunday

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) Gas prices vary across the Chattanooga area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Chattanooga area ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chattanooga area appeared to be at Shell, at 930 Spring Creek Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chattanooga area that as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 930 Spring Creek Rd, East Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Valero 5408 Ringgold Rd , East Ridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.98 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

CITGO 1910 S Market St, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Smile Fuels 2115 Dodds Ave, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2514 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.91

Mobil 3504 Hixson Pike, Hixson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 902 Dallas Rd. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.