Are you overpaying for gas in Ocala? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(OCALA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Ocala area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.34 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Ocala area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.06 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3820 Nw Blichton Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3820 Nw Blichton Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.28

Shell 1741 S Pine Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ 3.57 $ 3.89 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.17 $ 3.67 $ 3.99 $ 3.29

BP 938 Se 17Th St, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

BP 3128 Sw 27Th Ave, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 3710 Sw College Rd, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.29

Shell 5985 W Fl-40, Ocala

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3921 Sw College Rd. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.