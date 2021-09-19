High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Augusta as of Sunday

(AUGUSTA, GA) Are you paying too much for gas in Augusta?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Augusta area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.04 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 3403 Mike Padgett Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Augusta area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

BP 3403 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.64 card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.69

Shell 1739 Walton Way, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ --

Shell 902 Walton Way, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 3315 Peach Orchard Rd, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.09

Shell 3418 Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.47 $ 3.82 $ 3.11

Shell 2058 Central Ave, Augusta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 596 Bobby Jones Expy. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.