Analysis shows most expensive gas in Providence
(PROVIDENCE, RI) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Providence area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Providence area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Providence area appeared to be at R&S, at 266 Park Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.89
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$3.79
$3.99
$3.09
|card
card$3.19
$3.89
$4.09
$3.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 175 Highland Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
