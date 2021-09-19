Analysis shows most expensive gas in Providence

(PROVIDENCE, RI) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Providence area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.03 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Providence area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Providence area appeared to be at R&S, at 266 Park Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

R&S 266 Park Ave, Cranston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ --

Mobil 269 Valley St, Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.13

Mobil 2336 Pawtucket Ave, East Providence

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Cumberland Farms 2812 Pawtucket Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Mobil 1282 Elmwood Ave, Cranston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Shell 1414 Newport Ave, Pawtucket

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BJ's at 175 Highland Ave. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.