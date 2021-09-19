Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Rosa

(SANTA ROSA, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Santa Rosa?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $4.09 per gallon to $4.89, with an average price of $4.50 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Santa Rosa area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Rosa area appeared to be at Chevron, at 275 Aviation Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 275 Aviation Blvd, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.89 $ 5.09 $ 5.19 $ 4.99

Chevron 4840 Old Redwood Hwy, Larkfield-Wikiup

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 701 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.73 $ 4.83 $ 4.93 $ --

Valero 1333 4Th St, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1715 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.49

Chevron 2225 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1990 Santa Rosa Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.