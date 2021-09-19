Are you overpaying for gas in Montgomery? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MONTGOMERY, AL) Are you paying too much for gas in Montgomery?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Montgomery area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.99 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montgomery area appeared to be at Chevron, at 215 Dickerson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Montgomery area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 215 Dickerson St, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.74 $ 3.05

Shell 3000 Vaughn Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Liberty 2910 Mcgehee Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ --

Shell 4291 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2585 Cong W L Dickinson Dr, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 5400 Wares Ferry Rd, Montgomery

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1080 Eastern Blvd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.