Analysis shows most expensive gas in Boston

(BOSTON, MA) Are you paying too much for gas in Boston?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.82 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.71, with an average price of $3.11 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boston area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 273 E Berkeley St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 273 E Berkeley St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.71 $ 3.81 $ 4.11 $ 4.01

Gulf 195 Market St, Brighton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ --

Shell 1600 Tremont St, Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.50 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 379 Alewife Brook Pkwy, Somerville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1 Rutherford Ave, Charlestown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.40 card card $ 3.34 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.50

Shell 239 Monsignor O'Brien Hwy, Cambridge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.34 $ -- $ 3.50

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Harvard Street Gas at 255 Mystic Ave. As of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.