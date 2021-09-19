Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Amarillo
(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Amarillo area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Amarillo area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Interstate Car Care, at 1700 S Nelson St.
If you're looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Amarillo area:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.14
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.04
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
