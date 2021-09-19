Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Amarillo

(AMARILLO, TX) Gas prices vary across the Amarillo area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.38 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.73 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Amarillo area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Interstate Car Care, at 1700 S Nelson St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Amarillo area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Interstate Car Care 1700 S Nelson St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.14 $ 3.29 $ --

Chevron 1901 Ih-40 E, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Valero 211 S Western St, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Toot'n Totum 1400 E Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Valero 1012 W Amarillo Blvd, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Valero 2300 N Dumas Dr, Amarillo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 2201 Ross-Osage Dr. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.