Where’s the most expensive gas in Savannah?
(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Savannah area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Savannah area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 147 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Savannah area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.69
$--
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.79
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.20
$3.40
$3.60
$--
|card
card$3.24
$3.44
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.33
$3.59
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
