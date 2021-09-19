Where’s the most expensive gas in Savannah?

(SAVANNAH, GA) If you’re paying more than $3.06 for gas in the Savannah area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Savannah area was $3.06 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.89 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 147 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Savannah area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 147 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Marathon 5411 White Bluff Rd , Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 5806 Waters Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ -- $ --

Shell 5815 Waters Ave, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.19 $ --

Parker's 325 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.20 $ 3.40 $ 3.60 $ -- card card $ 3.24 $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ --

BP 502 W Bay St, Savannah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.33 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 4315 Ogeechee Rd. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.