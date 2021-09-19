Don’t overpay for gas in Fort Myers: Analysis shows most expensive station

(FORT MYERS, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Fort Myers?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.1, with an average price of $3.06 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Fort Myers area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 5179 Palm Beach Blvd .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fort Myers area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 5179 Palm Beach Blvd , Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceTrac 2335 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 2549 Dr Martin Luther King Blvd, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Marathon 2612 Edison Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 2977 Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.13

Marathon 2938 Fowler St, Fort Myers

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.12

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4712 Colonial Blvd. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.