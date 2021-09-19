Don’t overpay for gas in Shreveport: Analysis shows most expensive station

(SHREVEPORT, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Shreveport?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Shreveport area was $2.81 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.64 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Shreveport area appeared to be at Chevron, at 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 748 Isle Of Capri Blvd, Bossier City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Madison Park 4005 Fern Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2803 Shreveport Blanchard Hwy, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

CITGO 101 Southfield Rd, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 7902 Line Ave, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 1324 Market St, Shreveport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to AAFES at 200 Wilbur Wright Dr. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.