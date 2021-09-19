Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Mobile

(MOBILE, AL) Gas prices vary across the Mobile area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mobile area was $2.92 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.1 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 3006 Halls Mill Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mobile area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 3006 Halls Mill Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Stop N Go 424 N Broad , Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1262 Government St, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.99 $ --

Chevron 1300 Government St, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 2160 Old Shell Rd, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 139 S Sage Ave, Mobile

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 601 E I-65 Service Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.