Analysis shows most expensive gas in Boise

(BOISE, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.85 for gas in the Boise area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $3.9, with an average price of $3.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boise area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boise area appeared to be at Shell, at 818 N 8Th St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 818 N 8Th St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.90 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1470 W State St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Shell 505 S Capitol Blvd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79

Shell 3110 W State St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.04 $ 4.19 $ 3.77

Shell 791 N Garden St, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Shell 1107 N Curtis Rd, Boise

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.17 $ 3.77

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.