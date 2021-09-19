Analysis shows most expensive gas in Boise
(BOISE, ID) If you’re paying more than $3.85 for gas in the Boise area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.27 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.63 per gallon to $3.9, with an average price of $3.85 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Boise area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boise area appeared to be at Shell, at 818 N 8Th St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.90
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.04
$4.19
$3.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.17
$3.77
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 2051 S Cole Rd. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.63 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0