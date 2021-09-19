CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Where’s the most expensive gas in Syracuse?

Syracuse News Beat
Syracuse News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0c0sJXHA00

(SYRACUSE, NY) If you’re paying more than $3.15 for gas in the Syracuse area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.55 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.49, with an average price of $3.15 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Syracuse area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Syracuse area appeared to be at Valero, at 1135 Erie Blvd East .

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Syracuse area that as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday:

Valero

1135 Erie Blvd East , Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

200 N State St, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$--

Sunoco

1701 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

4883 South Ave , Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$--

Byrne Dairy

4815 W Seneca Tpke, Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.59
$--

Sunoco

6673 Kirkville Rd, East Syracuse
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to MD's Market at 523 S Main St. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC director endorses Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shots

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director early Friday endorsed recommendations for a third dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for certain at-risk groups, clearing the way for millions of Americans to get a booster. Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky signed off on the recommendations for a booster shot of...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Traffic
NBC News

Melvin Van Peebles, influential director, actor and writer, dies at 89

Melvin Van Peebles, the influential filmmaker behind "Sweet Sweetback's Baadasssss Song," and father of director and actor Mario Van Peebles, has died. He was 89. "Dad knew that Black images matter," Mario Van Peebles said in a statement from the Criterion Collection. "If a picture is worth a thousand words, what was a movie worth? We want to be the success we see, thus we need to see ourselves being free. True liberation did not mean imitating the colonizer's mentality. It meant appreciating the power, beauty and interconnectivity of all people."
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasbuddy Sunday#Md
The Hill

Democrats surprised, caught off guard by 'framework' deal

Several Senate Democrats on Thursday said that they hadn't seen a "framework" for how to pay for their sweeping social spending bill and appeared to be caught off guard by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer 's (D-N.Y.) announcement of a deal between the Senate, House and White House. Schumer, speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse News Beat

Syracuse, NY
172
Followers
498
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

With Syracuse News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy