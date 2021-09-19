Paying too much for gas Sarasota? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SARASOTA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Sarasota area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.08 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Sarasota area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Sarasota area appeared to be at Shell, at 6991 S Tamiami Tr.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 6991 S Tamiami Tr, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

CITGO 7671 15Th St E, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ --

Shell 300 N Washington Blvd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

BP 1660 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.30 $ 3.65 $ 3.18 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 3.23

Marathon 3605 N Lockwood Ridge Rd, Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.45 $ 3.90 $ 3.20

Shell 2800 Bee Ridge Rd , Sarasota

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 2788 Fruitville Rd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.