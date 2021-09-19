Analysis shows most expensive gas in Lakeland

(LAKELAND, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Lakeland?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.30 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lakeland area ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.07 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lakeland area appeared to be at Shell, at 1920 Harden Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1920 Harden Blvd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Shell 125 North Combee Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Coastal 2129 Us-98, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ -- $ --

Marathon 3071 Bartow Rd, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 3230 Us-98 N, Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.20 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ 3.94 $ 3.24

Mobil 3437 Us-98 N , Lakeland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ 3.99 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.24

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4600 Us-98 N. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.