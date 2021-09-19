Are you overpaying for gas in Fayetteville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(FAYETTEVILLE, NC) Are you paying too much for gas in Fayetteville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.26 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Fayetteville area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Fayetteville area appeared to be at Family Fare, at 2036 Gillespie St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Fayetteville area that as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

Family Fare 2036 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ 3.15

Speedway 2802 Owen Dr, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Unbranded 1902 Owen Dr, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.62 $ --

Circle K 3330 Natal St, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.77 $ --

Circle K 1135 Pamalee Dr, Fayetteville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.82 $ --

Circle K 3123 Murphy Rd, Eastover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Legion Mart at 2425 Legion Rd. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.