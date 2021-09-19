Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Lubbock

(LUBBOCK, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Lubbock?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.52 per gallon to $2.81, with an average price of $2.71 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lubbock area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Love's Travel Stop, at 4221 N Ih-27.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Travel Stop 4221 N Ih-27, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.81 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.80 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Phillips 66 806 34Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Flying J 602 4Th Street, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.42 $ --

Valero 2017 50Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 4609 Ave A, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Phillips 66 202 50Th St, Lubbock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6020 34Th St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.52 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.