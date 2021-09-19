Don’t overpay for gas in Pensacola: Analysis shows most expensive station

(PENSACOLA, FL) Gas prices vary across the Pensacola area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.15, with an average price of $3.02 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Pensacola area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at BP, at 2111 W Garden St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

BP 2111 W Garden St, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Lucky 7 Discount 4121 Mobile Hwy , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Exxon 7822 N Davis Hwy , Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

BP 7815 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 7955 N Davis Hwy, Pensacola

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Chevron 220 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.62 $ 4.02 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1250 Airport Blvd . As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.