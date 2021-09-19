Where’s the most expensive gas in Anchorage?
(ANCHORAGE, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.70 for gas in the Anchorage area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Anchorage area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anchorage area appeared to be at Shell, at 919 E Dimond Blvd.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$4.09
$4.29
$3.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.86
$4.08
$4.36
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$4.09
$4.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.39
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
