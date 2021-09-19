Where’s the most expensive gas in Anchorage?

(ANCHORAGE, AK) If you’re paying more than $3.70 for gas in the Anchorage area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.54 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.35 per gallon to $3.89, with an average price of $3.70 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Anchorage area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Anchorage area appeared to be at Shell, at 919 E Dimond Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 919 E Dimond Blvd, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Shell 901 E 15Th Ave, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.86 $ 4.08 $ 4.36 $ --

Chevron 2500 Seward Hwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Chevron 1304 Airport Heights Dr, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 3635 Mountain View Dr, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Chevron 5210 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 4125 Debarr Rd. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.35 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.