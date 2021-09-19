Don’t overpay for gas in Laredo: Analysis shows most expensive station

(LAREDO, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.79 for gas in the Laredo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.79 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Laredo area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Laredo area appeared to be at Sunrise, at 1519 Market St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:

Sunrise 1519 Market St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 4801 San Bernardo Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Exxon 2501 S Zapata Hwy, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 7045 Del Mar Blvd, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.14 $ 3.40 $ 2.89

Exxon 2719 E Saunders St, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 3502 Santa Ursula Ave, Laredo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 4810 San Bernardo Ave. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.