Analysis shows most expensive gas in Akron

(AKRON, OH) Are you paying too much for gas in Akron?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Akron area ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.10 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Akron area appeared to be at Marathon, at 569 W Market St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 569 W Market St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Shell 1683 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 2767 Albrecht Ave, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ 3.51 $ 3.86 $ 3.42

BP 778 Grant St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.65 $ 4.15 $ --

Circle K 1559 E Market St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.42 $ 3.77 $ 3.47

BellStores 1805 E Market St, Akron

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1189 Buchholzer Blvd. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.