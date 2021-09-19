High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salem as of Sunday

(SALEM, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.51 for gas in the Salem area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salem area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.51 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1115 Wallace Rd Nw.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salem area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1115 Wallace Rd Nw, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ --

Chevron 5322 Dallas Salem Hwy, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.55

Shell 2485 Mission St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 4.19 $ 3.65

Chevron 1110 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.63

Shell 1491 Lancaster Dr Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.74 $ -- $ -- $ 3.62

Chevron 2315 Commercial St Se, Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 4035 Cypress St Ne. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.