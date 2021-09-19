High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Salem as of Sunday
(SALEM, OR) If you’re paying more than $3.51 for gas in the Salem area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.56 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Salem area ranged from $3.29 per gallon to $3.85, with an average price of $3.51 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1115 Wallace Rd Nw.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Salem area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$4.05
$4.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$4.19
$3.65
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.75
$--
$--
$3.63
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.74
$--
$--
$3.62
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.69
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 4035 Cypress St Ne. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.29 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0