Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Madison

(MADISON, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Madison?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Madison area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quick Fuel, at 3719 East Lexington Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Fuel 3719 East Lexington Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Schwenn's Service 5601 Monona Dr, Monona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 1412 Pflaum Rd, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

BP 4222 E Washington Ave, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.71 $ --

BP 318 S Park St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 950 S Park St, Madison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Capitol Petro Mart at 1101 N Sherman Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.