Madison, WI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Madison

 4 days ago
(MADISON, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Madison?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Madison area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quick Fuel, at 3719 East Lexington Ave.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Quick Fuel

3719 East Lexington Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Schwenn's Service

5601 Monona Dr, Monona
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

BP

1412 Pflaum Rd, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.89
$3.19

BP

4222 E Washington Ave, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.71
$--

BP

318 S Park St, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--

Shell

950 S Park St, Madison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Capitol Petro Mart at 1101 N Sherman Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

