Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Madison
(MADISON, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Madison?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Madison area ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $3.25, with an average price of $2.95 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Quick Fuel, at 3719 East Lexington Ave.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.89
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.01
$--
$3.71
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.99
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Capitol Petro Mart at 1101 N Sherman Ave. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
