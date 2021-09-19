Don’t overpay for gas in Tallahassee: Analysis shows most expensive station

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tallahassee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tallahassee area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tallahassee area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 556 W Tennessee St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 556 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 1011 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2520 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ --

Gate 208 N Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Sunoco 2720 Blairstone Rd , Tallahassee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.