Tallahassee, FL

Don’t overpay for gas in Tallahassee: Analysis shows most expensive station

Tallahassee Daily
 4 days ago
(TALLAHASSEE, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Tallahassee?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.31 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.88 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $3.01 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tallahassee area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Tallahassee area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 556 W Tennessee St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco

556 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

1011 S Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Sunoco

2520 W Tharpe St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

416 E Tennessee St, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.79
$--

Gate

208 N Magnolia Dr, Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.79
$3.09

Sunoco

2720 Blairstone Rd , Tallahassee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3122 Dick Wilson Blvd. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.88 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

With Tallahassee Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

