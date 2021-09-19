Don’t overpay for gas in Naples: Analysis shows most expensive station

(NAPLES, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Naples area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Naples area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Naples area appeared to be at Mobil, at 31 9Th St N.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 31 9Th St N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

7-Eleven 450 Goodlette-Frank Rd, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Mobil 860 7Th Ave N, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

7-Eleven 2135 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

RaceTrac 2891 Tamiami Tr E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Shell 2934 Tamiami Tri E, Naples

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6275 Naples Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.