Don’t overpay for gas in Naples: Analysis shows most expensive station
(NAPLES, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.08 for gas in the Naples area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Naples area ranged from $2.94 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.08 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Naples area appeared to be at Mobil, at 31 9Th St N.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 6275 Naples Blvd. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
