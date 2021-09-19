Are you overpaying for gas in Lexington? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(LEXINGTON, KY) Are you paying too much for gas in Lexington?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lexington area ranged from $2.77 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Minit Mart, at 930 S Broadway St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday:

Minit Mart 930 S Broadway St, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.54 $ -- $ 3.19

Speedway 900 Winchester Rd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.40 $ 3.65 $ 3.14

Minit Mart 1949 N Broadway, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.11

Shell 3110 Richmond Rd, Lexington-Fayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Minit Mart 435 New Circle Rd, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 3.47 $ 3.19

Minit Mart 1070 Newtown Pike, Lexington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.