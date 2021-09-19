Don’t overpay for gas in Stockton: Analysis shows most expensive station

(STOCKTON, CA) Gas prices vary across the Stockton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.81 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stockton area ranged from $3.78 per gallon to $4.59, with an average price of $4.20 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 76, at 1916 E March Ln.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

76 1916 E March Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.49 $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Chevron 3355 E Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1612 W Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.41 card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.51

Chevron 9484 West Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.73 $ -- $ 4.49 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ -- $ 4.49

Chevron 508 W Charter Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.55 $ -- $ 4.85 $ --

Chevron 4344 E Waterloo Rd, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ -- card card $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shop and Go at 4511 Pacific Ave. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.78 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.